Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,586,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,453,715 shares.The stock last traded at $29.19 and had previously closed at $29.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.97%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.