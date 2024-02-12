Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

MGA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. 382,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

