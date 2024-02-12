Royal Bank of Canada Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $84.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.32 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.