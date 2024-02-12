Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.08.

BBD.B stock opened at C$48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

