Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 1,051,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,626. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.55. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 329,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

