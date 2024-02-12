Royal Bank of Canada Raises SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $15.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -261.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

