Royal Bank of Canada Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $379.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.52.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 543,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

