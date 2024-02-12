Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Raised by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

RY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 89,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

