Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $57.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKH. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.