Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $181.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.93 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after purchasing an additional 326,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

