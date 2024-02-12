Royal Bank of Canada Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $70.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE:CRC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

