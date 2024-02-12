Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $65.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Up 10.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.