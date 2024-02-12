Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Critical Contrast

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Root and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 1 0 2.00 HCI Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Root currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $93.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than HCI Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $310.80 million 0.36 -$297.70 million ($12.72) -0.60 HCI Group $503.28 million 1.60 -$58.51 million $4.34 21.61

This table compares Root and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Root and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -54.81% -79.67% -14.69% HCI Group 8.36% 25.25% 2.63%

Summary

HCI Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

