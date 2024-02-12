Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

RKLB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

RKLB opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

