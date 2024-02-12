Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.44. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 5,415,559 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,057 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

