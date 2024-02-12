Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 1.0 %

RBLX stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.