Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

