Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 891,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,489,505 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,986,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.