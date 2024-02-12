Rinkey Investments Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18,863.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,399 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $97.62. 2,385,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,037. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

