Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 4,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

