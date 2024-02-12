Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 378,300 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,300 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 1,012,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

