Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $3.64 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

