Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $687,000 Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,986 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 62.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,331,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,826 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 46.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 782,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 631.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 258,696 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 45,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

