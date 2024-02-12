Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 140.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 452,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 73,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

