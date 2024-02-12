ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) versus Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Head-To-Head Contrast

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) and Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Protech Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protech Home Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.69%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Protech Home Medical.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Protech Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27% Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Protech Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 11.44 -$19.57 million ($0.37) -2.84 Protech Home Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protech Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Protech Home Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp. and changed its name to Protech Home Medical Corp. in April 2018. Protech Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

