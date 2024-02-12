Reviewing Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $10.01 billion 1.71 -$486.00 million $11.67 9.33 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Financial.

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 18.41% 8.56% 3.03% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus price target of $113.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. It also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.