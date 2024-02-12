Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Icosavax and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.53%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,314.63%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

This table compares Icosavax and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53% Atara Biotherapeutics -6,390.31% -783.31% -104.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 1,326.52 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.92 Atara Biotherapeutics $4.54 million 18.40 -$228.30 million ($2.78) -0.29

Icosavax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA2271 and ATA3271 to treat mesothelin; and ATA3219 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

