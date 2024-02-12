Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
NYSE QSR opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
