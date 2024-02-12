Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,063 shares in the last quarter.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.07.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

