ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $184.63

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $184.63, but opened at $179.87. ResMed shares last traded at $182.29, with a volume of 59,760 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

