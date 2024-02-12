Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,350 shares during the period. Research Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Research Solutions worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Research Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $87.10 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,233,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

