Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday.

RM stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $34.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

