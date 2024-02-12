Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRR. Barclays initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

