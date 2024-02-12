Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

