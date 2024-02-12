Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RC opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

