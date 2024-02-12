RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RCM Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,504,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,998 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RCM Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

