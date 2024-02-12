RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $285.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.40. 123,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.10. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.