Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.68

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.60, with a volume of 98904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.88.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

