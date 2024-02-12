Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 541,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $890.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,565,831 shares of company stock valued at $26,799,939 in the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.