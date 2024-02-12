Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $151.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren traded as high as $175.58 and last traded at $175.04, with a volume of 89049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.01.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

