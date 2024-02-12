QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

