QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on QDEL
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuidelOrtho
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.