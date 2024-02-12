Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. Qualys has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

