Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSTG

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $44.75 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 235.53, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.