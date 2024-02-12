Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,014. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

