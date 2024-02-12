Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $100.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.