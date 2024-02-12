Prospect Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,021 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 234% compared to the average daily volume of 4,201 put options.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 5,099,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,606,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,573.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,954,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,035,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 59,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

