ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 378,632 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 941,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 556,342 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,402. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

