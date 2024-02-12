Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.14-7.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.51.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PFG traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. 1,228,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

