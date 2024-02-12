Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 103 ($1.29) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

PHP stock opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4,585.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.69. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

