Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.96

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.96 and last traded at $189.31, with a volume of 2663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

