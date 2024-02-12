Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $190.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair cut Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

